Tom Aspinall’s Fight Lab on TNT Sports, discovery+

On April 7th, TNT Sports will air the first episode of Tom Aspinall’s Fight Lab, a new monthly UFC show hosted by UFC heavyweight interim champion Tom Aspinall, alongside presenter, Adam Catterall.

TNT Sports’ latest UFC show will aim to bring new viewers to MMA’s biggest promotion, featuring special guests from the wider sporting world, whilst providing viewers with easy-to-understand breakdowns of complex MMA concepts.

]The series premiere will feature former England international footballer Joe Cole as a special guest as they cover the build-up to UFC 300, which will be live on TNT Sports and discovery+ from 01:00am on April 14th.

Aspinall, is one of the UFC’s fastest rising stars, winning the UFC heavyweight interim title last year thanks to a spectacular first round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich. His co-presenter Catterall has been a staple part of TNT Sports’ UFC coverage for several years.