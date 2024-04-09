History Channel relaunches in Bulgaria

A+E Networks EMEA has relaunched The History Channel in Bulgaria with a dedicated local feed. The channel offers a mix of original and international programming content, with specific ad breaks for local advertisers.

Following the growth of A+E Networks in CEE, The History Channel in Bulgaria will be fully tailored for the Bulgarian market. It will be broadcast in Bulgarian and feature popular series such as The Unbelievable with Dan Akroyd, Ancient Aliens and Forged in Fire.

Izabella Wiley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Central & Eastern Europe at A+E Networks EMEA, says: ‘’Bulgaria holds a pivotal position within A+E Networks EMEA’s market landscape. With Bulgarians dedicating an average of more than 5 hours each day to television consumption, it’s evident that television plays a significant role in their lives. Moreover, Bulgaria’s rich historical heritage fosters a deep appreciation for factual storytelling among the local audience. We are confident that our distinctive and captivating programs will establish The History Channel as the premier choice for Bulgarian viewers’’.

Local advertising broker The Sales House will handle ad sales in Bulgaria, selling commercials and advertising solutions for A+E Networks EMEA.

Tomasz Teodorczyk, Director of Content and Brands, Poland, and CEE adds: ‘’Launching our advertising feed on Bulgarian Hisotry Channel isn’t just about reaching audiences; it’s about strategically positioning our brand, fostering meaningful connections, and driving impactful engagement. We want to be even more local, and this launch will be an excellent continuation of our journey in Bulgaria’’.

Bulgaria is part of the CEE region, which includes 17 countries, and is managed by A+E Networks EMEA’s regional CEE headquarters in Warsaw.