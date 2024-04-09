Sky Sports: Record audience for Rangers vs Celtic

More than 1.4 million viewers tuned into the gripping 3-3 draw on April 7th between Rangers and Celtic on Sky Sports in a new record for the SPFL era. The figures for the top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox are the highest for a Scottish league match since the SPFL formed in 2013.

The audience numbers include those watching across Sky’s platforms. Viewership peaked at 1.44 million, which overtakes the previous audience record, when Rangers defeated Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2019.

The new audience high comes as the cinch Premiership gets set for a dramatic finale to the season, with Celtic currently one point ahead at the top of the cinch Premiership, and Rangers having a game in hand on their Glasgow rivals.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “It’s fantastic news to see record viewing numbers for Sunday’s big match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox. These figures demonstrate both the huge interest in this renowned fixture, as well as the increased appeal of our game across Scotland, the UK and beyond. The game itself certainly didn’t disappoint, and was hugely exciting for all supporters who tuned in. It promises to be a really dramatic end to the season, with even more big games to watch live on Sky Sports in the coming weeks, and I know the SPFL will continue to deliver the drama and excitement that our league is renowned for.”

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, said: “It’s great to see the excitement of the title race translate into a record audience for us at Sky Sports. It was a dramatic game and underlines the quality of the product on the pitch, which we are committed to continue growing alongside our partners at the SPFL. We’re looking forward to bringing fans the closing stages of the season and the final Old Firm game, post-split.”