VOD Coalition appoints Maxwell as Executive Director

The European VOD Coalition has announced the appointment of Julia Maxwell as its first Executive Director, effective immediately.

Maxwell will focus on expanding the Coalition’s presence in Europe, driving its advocacy efforts across the EU institutions, as well as policy makers, media and civil society. Her focus will be on championing the interests of the VoD sector in Europe and working with partners across the creative, cultural, and digital sectors. Maxwell brings over 15 years’ experience in the media and streaming industry to the role, having most recently been SVP of Regulatory and Public Affairs for Viaplay Group AB, an international streaming company based in Stockholm.

Chairman of the European VOD Coalition Board and Executive Director at ContentScope, Andreas Wildfang, commented: “Julia will further cement the Coalition as the voice of the streaming sector in Europe. She’ll help bring to the fore all the key issues and concerns that streaming companies both large and small have.”

Maxwell added: “I’m thrilled to be taking on this newly established role in a sector I’m passionate about. This is a crucial time for the Coalition given a renewed focus on the many policy issues that impact our sector. It’s more important than ever to have a strong and collaborative voice in Europe and I’m looking forward to representing the Coalition’s diverse membership. Streaming companies continue to invest substantially in European content creation and distribution, and it’s important to showcase the depth of our members’ impact in Europe, on innovation and for consumers.”