Little Dot Studios names Young History Hit, FAST MD

Digital content studio and media network, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has appointed Richard Young as Managing Director, History Hit and FAST, with immediate effect.

In this new dual position, Young’s remit will expand to include both his current role as Little Dot Studios’ Director of FAST and OTT Platforms, as well as spearhead History Hit, the podcast, SVoD and content platform founded by historian Dan Snow and acquired by Little Dot Studios in 2020.

Reporting to Dan Jones, CEO of Little Dot Studios, Young will be responsible for continuing to manage Little Dot Studios’ FAST channels across numerous platforms in over 20 territories, and growing its burgeoning Ad Network which monetises partners’ FAST advertising inventory. Alongside this, he will assume Managing Director responsibility for History Hit, working closely with Snow and the department heads responsible for the SVoD, TV production, social video, podcast, branded content, product and marketing that make up the History Hit consumer proposition.

Jones said: “Richard is uniquely suited to guide the team into an exciting new phase, drawing upon his extensive experience in both driving our FAST and Ad Network business as well as his former roles at Channel 4, BT Consumer, and other businesses in the OTT and digital media sector that Richard has advised and worked with.”

Young added: “Stepping into the role of Managing Director for History Hit and FAST at Little Dot Studios is an incredible opportunity to work with the fantastic teams in place to shape and grow the businesses by leveraging our collective expertise to drive innovation and growth across SVoD, podcasting, and content distribution. Together, we aim to captivate audiences with compelling historical narratives and commercial partnerships, while expanding our reach globally.”

History Hit TV, its SVoD service, is currently home to over 500 original documentaries, interviews and films, it also offers an archive of over 2,500 podcasts ad-free to subscribers. Leveraging Little Dot Studios content management, acquisition and distribution expertise, History Hit has grown its social media platforms by more than 2.5 million followers, and is one of Little Dot Studios’ eight owned and operated FAST channels available across all major streaming platforms.