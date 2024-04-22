BBC invests £6m into BBC Bitesize

BBC Children’s and Education has announced a £6 million (€6.9m) investment into its online education platform, BBC Bitesize. The BBC says that “BBC Bitesize will become the most personalised, trusted and free to access learning platform for the next generation”, as the corporation celebrates 100 years of its education content.

To celebrate 100 years of BBC Education, BBC Teach will broadcast a special Live Lesson on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on April 22nd. This interactive commemorative lesson will be broadcast to children in schools nationwide. Pupils will be challenged to produce their own radio report for CBBC’s Hacker T Dog’s radio show, developing skills such as interviewing techniques, scriptwriting and presentation.

Since Bitesize was launched in 1998 it has gone on to become the most popular online educational website for school children in the UK, with 47 per cent of all students using the platform in 2023 to help with their exams. During the pandemic, BBC Education also launched Bitesize Daily and produced over 200 hours of original programming with more than 2,000 lessons created for children not able to go to school.

Patricia Hidalgo, BBC Director of Children’s and Education, commented: “Our Reithian values to ‘inform, educate and entertain’ are the driving force behind the content we provide young people and their families. To ‘educate’ is at the heart of the BBC’s purpose for the last 100 years and we are so proud of the innovation we have pioneered as we have helped the nation to learn. We’re continuing this rich heritage as we evolve BBC Bitesize for the next generation of young learners investing in technology to deliver personalised content supported by the educational rigour and trust we have earned over this centenary.”

The investment marks a new era of educational content delivery and is a cornerstone of BBC Children’s and Education’s mission to revolutionise its education service in the digital age, piloting a service up to 19 years old. It will also enhance content discovery, recommendation systems, and self-curation features, making content more personalised, relevant and easier to find.