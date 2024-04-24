Premier Sports scores 2024 Copa América rights

Premier Sports has secured the rights to broadcast the 2024 Copa América tournament being held in the US this summer. Football fans can look forward to all 32 Copa América games live and exclusive across the UK and Republic of Ireland beginning on June 20th until July 14th.

The tournament features 10 teams from CONMEBOL – reigning Copa América and World Cup champions Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela along with six sides from CONCACAF – Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, United States, Canada, Costa Rica. The tournament will be held in 14 cities across the US with the final due to be held in the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, home of NFL side Miami Dolphins.

Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports commented, “We are delighted to showcase the best of North, Central and South American football once again this Summer to viewers across the UK and Ireland. We have covered three previous editions of Copa América including the Centennial edition in 2016, and this year’s tournament should have plenty of riveting storylines featuring some of the best players in the world.”

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Premier Sports also has a new streaming service supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, FireTV and AndroidTV, Chromecast, with dedicated Smart TV apps for Samsung & LG devices coming soon.

In the Republic of Ireland, Premier Sports is available as part of the ‘Sports Extra’ Pack on Sky, NOW, Virgin Media and Vodafone.