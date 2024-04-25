Mattel FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus in US

Mattel has partnered with Samsung to deliver its first three 24/7 Free Ad Supported Streaming (FAST) channels on Samsung TV Plus, the free TV streaming service. The Barbie and Friends, Hot Wheels Action, and Mattel Jr channels are set to go live in the US later this year and will be free to access from Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy Devices and on the Web.

The channels from Mattel will feature content inspired by celebrated brands such as American Girl, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, classic Monster High, Thomas & Friends, and more. The channels will each feature easy to access, around-the-clock kids programming curated for fans of Mattel IP. The shows will be found on the dedicated ‘Kids’ destination on the Samsung TV Plus home screen.

“We always aim to engage our fans in new ways with their favourite Mattel characters and storylines,” said Michelle Mendelovitz, Global Head of Mattel Television Studios. “We are pleased to partner with Samsung TV Plus to advance Mattel’s content strategy and provide audiences with a premium viewing experience.”

“With the global appeal of Mattel’s brand portfolio and our expanding content offering, we are thrilled to partner with Samsung TV Plus to establish our first-ever FAST channels,” added Jason Horowitz, SVP, Global Head of Marketing & Media at Mattel. “In launching these channels, we gain the opportunity to deepen our relationship with existing Mattel fans and connect with all-new audiences.”

Mattel’s channel highlights include Barbie and Friends by Mattel, where viewers can join Barbie and her best doll friends as fashion, friendship and adventures take centre stage; Hot Wheels Action by Mattel, featuring heart-pounding races through the world of Hot Wheels, epic battles with He-Man and Skeletor, and railway adventures with Thomas & Friends; and Mattel Jr, a child’s passport to a world of fun and education, featuring Kipper the dog, Pingu, and a host of Fisher-Price’s beloved characters.

“Mattel choosing to launch its first FAST channels with Samsung TV Plus is a testament to the service and audiences we have built,” commented Sarah Nelson Uberto, Head of Business Development, Partnerships at Samsung TV Plus. “Barbie and Friends, Hot Wheels Action and Mattel Jr add even more choice to Samsung TV Plus’ stable of family-friendly, brand-safe content we know both viewers and advertisers will love.”