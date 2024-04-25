Harry Potter stories coming to Audible

Pottermore Publishing, the digital Wizarding World publisher, and Audible, a creator and provider of audio storytelling, have announced a new co-production of the original Harry Potter stories, revisiting the beloved listening experience for the first time. Scheduled for late 2025, these full-cast audio productions will bring the iconic stories to life, offering immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, professional scoring, a full range of character voices, and real-world sound capture.

Each of the seven English language audiobooks will be released sequentially for a global audience and will sit alongside and complement the single-voice English language recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry. The Harry Potter audiobooks were first published in 1999 and have been unprecedented in their popularity since they launched on Audible in 2015, with 1.4 billion global listening hours now reached.

Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible, said: “Beloved the world over, Harry Potter stories have captivated and enchanted fans of all ages for nearly three decades. With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter – delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create. Together with Pottermore Publishing, best-in-class producers, and over one hundred actors, we will introduce a groundbreaking new soundscape for the Wizarding World, as well as performances that will inspire our listeners’ imaginations and redefine these quintessential characters for a new generation.”

Neil Blair, Chairman of Pottermore Publishing, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Audible on what will be a ground-breaking audio edition of the beloved Harry Potter stories. J.K. Rowling’s storytelling lends itself perfectly to the application of new audiobook technologies, and we’re certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the wizarding world.”

The complete Harry Potter audiobook collection on Audible also includes The Tales of Beedle the Bard performed by Jude Law, Harry Potter: A History of Magic performed by Natalie Dormer, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them performed by Eddie Redmayne and Quidditch Through the Ages performed by Andrew Lincoln. Audible’s continued collaboration with Pottermore Publishing joins Audible’s production and development deals with top industry creatives such as President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD Productions, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video Enterprises and James Patterson Entertainment.