Romania: SkyShowtime partners with DIGI

DIGI, the Romanian telco, has launched the full SkyShowtime service, including premium linear channels SkyShowtime 1 and 2, to its digitalTV customers. This is SkyShowtime’s first B2B partnership in Central and Eastern Europe.

As part of a launch promotion, DIGI will make SkyShowtime available to all current digital TV subscribers in Romania at no additional charge for a limited time. Following the end of the promotional period, DIGI customers will be able to subscribe to SkyShowtime as part of new bundled offers that will be announced in the coming months.

DIGI TV customers will have access to all of SkyShowtime’s entertainment, including the latest blockbuster theatrical releases from Paramount and Universal, exclusive series—including all episodes of the global hit Yellowstone and its spin-offs 1883 and 1923—along with a growing roster of SkyShowtime Original Series.

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, commented: “From the start, SkyShowtime has been focused on building partnerships with leading television providers in our markets. And now, less than one year after launching in Romania, we are extremely proud to enter this new partnership with DIGI, expanding SkyShowtime’s reach and availability to over two million customers.”

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, our goal remains the same – to bring extensive and unrivalled content to our customers. For DIGI, providing a quality service means investment in cutting-edge technology, and key partnerships such as the one with SkyShowtime will help us deliver an enhanced entertainment experience. We are happy to announce the agreement to broadcast SkyShowtime channels in the Romanian market, by pursuing our mission to reach millions of homes with a variety of compelling programmes,” said Serghei Bulgac, CEO of DIGI Communications.

Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer for SkyShowtime, said: “This is our first partnership in Central and Eastern Europe, and we couldn’t be more proud to launch with DIGI and their leading platform. We’re pleased to bolster DIGI’s offering with SkyShowtime’s portfolio of premium entertainment at a great price, and to provide further choice to even more members in Romania.”

SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe, Gabor Harsanyi, added: “Launching this partnership with DIGI is a huge moment for SkyShowtime and our members in Romania. We’re pleased to offer more choice and ways to access SkyShowtime entertainment and we are looking forward to building on this partnership with DIGI.”

SkyShowtime is home to nearly 50 per cent of Hollywood box office. Films currently on the service include: Cocaine Bear, Fast X, Love on the Edge, Oppenheimer, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Smile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Perfect Escape and The Super Mario Bros Movie. DIGI Customers will also be able to watch SkyShowtime Original series such as Poker Face, and The Curse, Veronika, as well as the upcoming The Tattooist of Auschwitz starring Harvey Keitel. They will also enjoy big exclusive global shows including the new hit Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman, HALO, Star Trek: Discovery, Ted and Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. Fan-favourites and box sets include Dexter, Frasier, The Office, Ray Donovan and more.