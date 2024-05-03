Banijay Kids & Family unveils portfolio of hub channels

Banijay Kids & Family, the specialist in children’s entertainment, behind popular shows such as Totally Spies! and Mr Bean: The Animated Series, has announced the rebranding of its existing hub channels and unveiled a raft of new brands.

Available on YouTube, the ZeeKay suite of channels features four main brands, ZeeKay Cartoons, ZeeKay Junior, ZeeKay Family and ZeeKay Education, alongside a number of genre specific channels. Totalling 16 unique strands, the new channels specialise in areas such as music, action, sport and arts, alongside hubs for Arabic, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish speakers. Shows featured include Totally Spies!, Mister Maker, Corpse Talk, Mumfie and Fort Boyard: Ultimate Challenge.

Dan Lewsey, Global Head of Digital, Banijay Kids & Family commented: “We have a flourishing digital audience, hungry for more content. With our vast catalogue of premium shows, our rebranded and new genre focused hub channels, help meet this global demand. By leveraging our world-renowned IPs to build successful channel brands, we also aim to extend these brands through additional verticals such as FAST channels.”

Banijay Kids & Family’s digital team manages the division’s online media network of more than 150 channels, across major platforms including Amazon, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and FAST channels, watched by 75 million viewers each month. This includes more than 100 YouTube channels, accumulating more than 11 billion views and 55 billion minutes streamed, and 1.5 billion minutes streamed on Amazon.

Led by Benoît Di Sabatino, Banijay Kids & Family is part of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay.