S4C orders animated Welsh children’s series

S4C has announced a new mixed media children’s comedy series called Annibendod (‘Messy‘) that will air in January 2025.

The Welsh language series has been developed to boost children’s Welsh language skills using comedy and simple to understand language. Annibendod is a 20 x 10-minute series produced by Twt Productions in collaboration with Boom Cymru, as part of S4C’s Cyw service for nursery children up to the age of 6. The production is supported by linguistic experts from Mudiad Ysgolion Meithrin, the body that provides Welsh-language early years care and education.

Annibendod will target viewers in two age categories; 2–5-year-olds who are fluent Welsh speakers, and slightly older, Key stage 1 and 2 children who are learning the language.

It will follow the adventures of Anni, a mischievous, fun-loving, slightly anarchic and messy girl, her friends and her animated hamster.

Twt Productions was established by Siwan Jobbins, who began her career in light entertainment and children’s programming garnering a Children’s BAFTA nomination for one of her first productions, CiC. She has worked on projects for numerous broadcasters including CBBC, CiTV and CBeebies and written scripts for several international animation series, and her work can be seen on channels including Disney, KiKA, Cartoon Network, Milkshake!, RTÉj and PBS America.

Jobbins commented: “Annibendod will introduce the audience to a life full of adventure, fun and slapstick comedy; each episode will offer the viewers an opportunity to build their linguistic skills. While developing the series I noticed there was no need for complex vocabulary when presenting situations in visual and slapstick ways. As a result, we have created a series that works for children who are fluent speakers as well as those learning Welsh or are unsure of their language skills.”



Angharad Garlick, Head of Boom Kids, commented: Boom Kids is very happy to work together with Twt Productions on a series which introduces language patterns to a younger audience in the form of comedy. It’s a lovely series, which is sure to appeal to a wider audience.”

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Commissioner for Children and Learners, added: “As S4C responds to the government’s target of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2025, it’s important for us to have children’s content that appeals to fluent Welsh speakers and learners alike, in order to make the Welsh language relevant.”