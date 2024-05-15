Prime Video building a “one-stop advertising destination”

Amazon presented its inaugural upfront to advertisers on May 14th at New York’s Pier 36, showcasing its Prime Video streaming service – which it boasted has a monthly ad-supported reach of 200 million+ worldwide – with help from some of the biggest names in film, television and sports. Stars from Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video Sports, Amazon Music, and Wondery appeared on stage including Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Will Ferrell, Roger Federer, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Aldis Hodge, Alicia Keys, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer, Alan Ritchson, Octavia Spencer, Charissa Thompson, Lola Tung, Hannah Waddingham, Reese Witherspoon and Jenny Han.

They were joined on stage by Paul Kotas, Senior Vice President of Amazon Ads; Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios; Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios; Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports and Ads, Prime Video; Alan Moss, Vice President of Global Ad Sales, Amazon Ads; Tanner Elton, Vice President of US Ad Sales, Amazon Ads; and Sarah Iooss, Director of US Agency Development and Twitch, Amazon Ads.

Kotas said: “Today is all about bringing together the vast reach of Prime Video, with ad tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals. It’s about delivering relevant advertising in Prime Video to over 200 million customers. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom – for all brands, and not just those in our stores.”

Hopkins commented: “While streaming TV has been available for more than a decade – today is an entirely new chapter for us and the industry. I’m excited to be here to share how Amazon is reimagining the way viewers engage with stories they love, and brands engage with customers […] No other streaming service can reach the number of customers with premium entertainment that we can. And our audience is not just a number on a page. They’re highly engaged viewers who are passionate about the deep and broad selection of programming we deliver including live sports, series, and films.”

Hopkins added: “We’ve been building Prime Video into a one-stop entertainment destination, the first-place people go to find the programming they love. And now with your partnership, we’re building a one-stop advertising destination as well.”

Salke said: “Welcome to the next hundred years of Amazon MGM Studios. Only Amazon has the ability to dive into IP and spark new obsessions across books, podcasts, music, fashion, and games. No other studio offers creators so many ways to engage with an audience. And this has made Amazon MGM Studios the home for talent. We’re investing in global sensations that serve the biggest audiences and aim to entertain and captivate our viewers with bold original films and series […] From movies to series, from MrBeast to Middle Earth, from roadhouse brawls to teenage dreams, Prime Video delivers the best-in-class entertainment to tens of millions of customers worldwide.”

Marine stated: We’re committed to bringing the very best in live sports to Prime customers. Because nothing drives more passion and excitement, and nothing drives bigger appointment viewing, than sports. And here at Amazon, we combine the huge reach and passionate fan base that you get with live sports, with the intelligence of consumer insights and ad innovations – in a way that no linear broadcaster can. “

Iooss said: “Our customer reach extends beyond Prime Video. If you look across our entire streaming TV offering, the Amazon Ads Streaming TV offering has an average monthly reach of more than 175 million customers.”

Moss added: “It doesn’t matter whether you sell on Amazon or not. With our clean rooms and other leading ad tech, we can help all advertisers connect awareness and brand objectives directly to sales outcomes and category growth.”

Prime Video announced a slew of new entertainment coming to the platform, some of which can be read about here.