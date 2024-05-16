Channel 4 Ventures updates Untapped strategy

Following Channel 4 Ventures launch of Untapped in March, which the UK PSB describes as a “ground-breaking” commercial initiative to invest in entrepreneurs who have traditionally been overlooked by the VC ecosystem, Channel 4’s consumer investment arm has updated its strategy to an ‘always on’ approach.

The broadcaster says the decision is a result of the “remarkable” interest in the Channel 4 Ventures strategy. The applications and queries from a broad range of exciting high-growth business start-ups have been pouring in, and in the coming weeks, our team will be reviewing these and will get back to the entrepreneurs shortly,” it advises.

This new ‘always on’ approach means that Channel 4 Ventures will be continuously accepting and reviewing applications throughout the year. “We are also planning a series of events across the UK to allow the team to meet the founders in person,” it adds