DAZN rolls out 10 new FTA channels

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced the launch of 10 new FTA channels, in collaboration with Amagi, to further scale up its free sports offer.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Through DAZN’s free tier, fans will be able to access a huge range of sport for free, including even more of the best combat sport. Leveraging DAZN’s worldwide reach and market-leading technology, these channels will unlock the best sports action in new ways. We are proud that more sports’ organisations are recognising DAZN as the partner of choice as they look to engage with a larger audience – we are the only partner which can offer this global footprint. Our aim is to become the go-to sports destination platform for all fans worldwide which includes delivering the best proposition for every user. The addition of Matchroom Boxing and Boxing TV underscore DAZN as the Global Home of Boxing and Combat Sports and ensure we are creating more touchpoints with more sports fans than ever before.”

The new channels include: Matchroom Boxing, Boxing TV, PDC Darts, Motorvision TV, Lacrosse TV, Padel TIME TV, SportStak, Moto America TV, Billiard TV and ACL Cornhole TV (note: Boxing TV, Billiards and SportStak are not available in DAZN’s Asia markets).

“This expanded partnership with DAZN demonstrates the power of Amagi’s technology to deliver a seamless FAST channel experience,” added Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, Amagi. “With our expertise & leadership across content, technology and advertising in the FAST space, we’re enabling DAZN to further broaden sports content accessibility for a global audience, driving user growth and engagement for the platform.”

DAZN recently appointed Elena Novokreshchenova as Global CEO of Freemium. Under her leadership, DAZN is actively exploring opportunities to add sports content to its free tier.

Novokreshchenova said: “As part of this partnership with Amagi, DAZN will offer broader access to sports content to a larger audience which is key for the continued success of the platform. DAZN is committed to paving a new way of sports streaming.”