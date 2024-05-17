Report: How can advertisers reach Gen Z?

Samba TV, a provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement. has released its 2024 Guide to Targeting Gen Z.

With $450 billion in spending power, Gen Z consumers have become a key target for advertisers across all verticals. As this audience gets older and gains more spending power, they are showing to be particularly deliberate about where to spend their cash, making it essential for advertisers to target them in ways that resonate. So where is Gen Z spending their time on TV and how can advertisers effectively reach them?

Key Insights from Samba TV include:

Platform Preferences: Gen Z spends significant time on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Diverse Programming: Nearly half stream TV daily, favouring shows with diverse leads.

Omniscreen Consumption: 88 per cent watch video on smartphones weekly, while 89 per cent use mobile devices concurrently with TV viewing.

Advertising Strategies:

Diversity and Representation: Align with Gen Z’s values by showcasing diverse programming. Innovative Technologies: Utilise AI and new tech to capture their fleeting attention. Cross-Device Targeting: Implement precise, cross-platform strategies for maximum impact.

