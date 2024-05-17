Sky Sports: EPL viewing up 4% YoY ahead of finale

Sky Sports is readying to draw the curtain on a record-breaking Premier League (EPL) season. Heading into the final weekend, a total of 16.3 million viewers have tuned in to watch the Premier League this season, which is up 4 per cent on last year, which itself was a record-setting season. Across the EPL, EFL, SPFL and WSL combined, viewership is also up 9 per cent.

For the final day of the season on May 19th, Premier League coverage on Sky Sports will start from 3pm live from the Etihad on Sky Sports Main Event. David Jones will be joined by Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp as they wait to see if Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City can claim a fourth title in a row. Gary Neville will join Peter Drury on commentary in the gantry for the game.

As the title goes down to the final day, Sky will show the trophy lift from Arsenal should they beat Everton, and David Moyes’ West Ham spring an upset at the Etihad in Moyes’ final game with the club.

Kelly Cates will be joined by Jamie Carragher at Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Kop gets ready to bid an emotional farewell to Jürgen Klopp. Coverage from Anfield will start at 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League. Elsewhere, the final European places will be decided as Chelsea take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge live on Sky Sports Football and Arena.

There’s also the matter of promotion in the EFL, where Wembley Stadium awaits Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United on May 18th in the League One play-off final (Sky Sports Football, 4.15pm), whilst Crawley Town take on Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final on May 19th (Sky Sports Football, 1pm).

In Scotland, the cinch Premiership reaches its conclusion, with newly crowned champions Celtic set to lift the title live on Sky on May 18th (Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm).

Additionally, following Chelsea Women’s win at Tottenham, the Sky Sports team will be at Old Trafford to see if Chelsea can record their fifth successive WSL title in what will be Emma Hayes’s final WSL game live on Sky Sports.