US sports streamer JV named Venu Sports

Pete Distad, CEO of the forthcoming sports streaming platform being built through the joint venture created by ESPN, FOX and Warner Bros Discovery, has unveiled the future brand identity for the service.

“We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place,” declared Distad. “As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”

Venu Sports, which is on track to launch this autumn in the US, will bring together the companies’ portfolios of sports networks and certain direct-to-consumer services in what they call a “compelling” new streaming sports service to allow underserved fans to get the most out of every game.