beIN selects Synamedia Iris for targeted TV ad service

Video software company, Synamedia, has announced that beIN Media Group has selected Synamedia Iris for the launch of a new broadcast advertising offering that is the first of its kind in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

Using the Synamedia Iris addressable advertising platform, beIN will be able to create new, targeted advertising inventory at a country level. Initially available in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq and Lebanon, with additional markets available later this year, beIN plans to extend its use of Synamedia Iris to its streaming services in 2025, making it easy for advertisers to deliver unified campaigns across both broadcast and digital inventory.

Using Synamedia Iris, beIN will open up opportunities for local advertisers and global brands to advertise their products and services to specific, local audiences alongside beIN’s sports and entertainment line-up, maximising the value of their advertising spend. Instead of delivering the same adverts across all 24 MENA countries it offers services to, beIN will use Synamedia Iris to expand its advertising offerings to target campaigns to specific countries and subsequently to targeted demographics and households.

Available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Synamedia Iris provides a single, unified platform for managing, delivering, and measuring advertising consistently across all devices, services, and screens. Synamedia Iris will enable advanced advertising across the entire beIN subscriber base, including satellite set-top boxes (STBs) without an internet connection, devices that would otherwise be left behind by other Connected TV advertising solutions. Synamedia Iris gives advertisers and media buyers complete control of their campaigns across all screens and modes of viewing. Its cloud-based infrastructure allows them to optimise campaign performance on-the-fly by adjusting campaign parameters to better meet business goals, all based on consistent measurement.

Bahadir Karalar, Director of Sales and Services at beIN, commented: “We chose to partner with Synamedia because its addressable advertising solution is proven to deliver uplifts in ad revenues elsewhere in the world. With best-in-class advertising technology and our unrivalled premium sports and entertainment content, we are confident that we have a compelling proposition that will attract both global brands and home-grown organisations to invest in this new form of targeted advertising which delivers the highest and most effective viewership.”

Guy Southam, Director of Advanced Advertising at Synamedia, added: “With beIN becoming the latest major broadcaster to deploy Synamedia Iris, it’s time to change the mindset that advertising on TV in MENA is too broad to drive effective outcomes for local businesses. Using Iris, beIN can now offer a renewed proposition to new and existing advertisers, positioning global and local brands alongside the world’s greatest sporting moments.”