Insight TV content on The Roku Channel

Insight TV, the millennial-focused channel operator, has announced a partnership with Roku to bring its content to The Roku Channel viewers across the UK, the US, Canada and Mexico. The partnership sees Insight TV’s range of content now available on the Roku platform, offering viewers an array of programming completely free via The Roku Channel.

Natalie Boot, Global Vice President of FAST, Insight TV, commented: “We’re excited to collaborate with Roku to bring our content to even more viewers around the world. This partnership is a great example of our dedication to providing inspirational and unique real-life stories to global audiences, and now The Roku Channel viewers will also be able to be inspired, excited, and entertained by Insight TV content.”

Insight TV is delivering 200 hours of content to The Roku Channel, with titles including: