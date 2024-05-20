Insight TV content on The Roku Channel
Insight TV, the millennial-focused channel operator, has announced a partnership with Roku to bring its content to The Roku Channel viewers across the UK, the US, Canada and Mexico. The partnership sees Insight TV’s range of content now available on the Roku platform, offering viewers an array of programming completely free via The Roku Channel.
Natalie Boot, Global Vice President of FAST, Insight TV, commented: “We’re excited to collaborate with Roku to bring our content to even more viewers around the world. This partnership is a great example of our dedication to providing inspirational and unique real-life stories to global audiences, and now The Roku Channel viewers will also be able to be inspired, excited, and entertained by Insight TV content.”
Insight TV is delivering 200 hours of content to The Roku Channel, with titles including:
- Insight Originals: Feature original content from Insight TV such as The Next Crypto Gem, the world’s first cryptocurrency TV game show, Paradise Kitchen Bali, featuring local Balinese food and vibes and as seen on Gogglebox Australia, and My Van Life, trading everything for a van to discover the US.
- Going for Gold: Viewers can warm up to the excitement of the Summer Olympics with Breaking Beyond, following the world’s best breakers, this summer’s first-time Olympic discipline, and Winter Gold, an award-winning docu-series covering athletes preparing for the Chinese Winter Olympics.
- Bingeable Favourites: Viewers can dive into series like Graveyard Carz, Hunting Fish, and Ghost Chasers: Exploring the Other Side.