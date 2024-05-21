Arabsat chooses Grass Valley AMPP SaaS platform

Grass Valley, a specialist in live production solutions, has announced that Arabsat has chosen its AMPP SaaS platform as the foundation for a new three-tiered suite of broadcast transmission services. Arabsat delivers over 700 TV and radio channels to more than 80 countries.

The new services are based on Playout X, an AMPP-based SaaS solution that will enable Arabsat customers to broadcast signals in a much more flexible and efficient way.

“These new AMPP-based services will allow our customers to set-up a new TV channel in just a few minutes,” said Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO & President of Arabsat. “Because this new agile, accessible and scalable cloud-based transmission technology is also more affordable, it will allow us to reach many new customers.”

Grass Valley’s CEO and chairman, Louis Hernandez, added: “We’re extremely gratified to be partnering with Arabsat on this TV transmission paradigm shift. Both companies have a long track record of leadership, and this collaboration represents the next logical next step in the ease, scalability, and affordability of television distribution.”