Canal+ joins Trusted Partner Network

Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the industry content security initiative, has announced that Canal+ Group, the French audiovisual media company, has joined its programme as a Content Owner member.

The new membership aligns with Canal+ Group’s mission to safeguard its content and to choose partners who share the same goal. It also allows CANAL+ and StudioCanal to leverage TPN’s standardised and centralised content security platform to increase efficiency and bolster its content security objectives.

TPN, powered by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), and leveraging the MPA’s Content Security Best Practices, provides a comprehensive framework for content security. This empowers Content Owners like the Canal+ Group to make efficient decisions regarding vendor partnerships. Service Providers also benefit by differentiating themselves and showcasing robust security preparedness to protect their clients’ content. Participation in TPN demonstrates a commitment to protecting valuable content and maintaining a standardised benchmark within the industry.

“The benefits of joining the Trusted Partner Network extend beyond mere compliance with security standards; they encompass a common framework for content security, industry recognition, and strengthened relationships within the media and entertainment ecosystem,” commented Celine Boyer, Head of Content Protection, Canal+ Group. “Through TPN, we have the opportunity to connect with partners and providers that are equally dedicated to raising awareness and security standards for the industry, protecting content throughout the supply chain.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Canal+ Group to TPN and applaud the crucial role they are playing in maintaining the security and integrity of content,” added Terri Davies, President, TPN. “Through a shared commitment to content security, we greatly value facilitating collaboration and partnerships among Content Providers, Service/Software Providers, and Assessors to share status, updates and best practices.”