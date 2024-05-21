TiVo One debuts

Entertainment technology company TiVo has debuted its TiVo One cross-screen ad platform, combining ad inventory across multiple end-points in the home and the car empowering advertisers to optimise branded campaigns to their desired audiences with advanced forecasting, precise targeting and robust measurement capabilities. TiVo One is the latest service to be added to TiVo parent company Xperi’s growing capabilities for its independent media platform, creating the ability to connect advertisers with their target audience across the various entertainment touchpoints that are used on a regular basis.

Xperi says it has experienced rapid success with its independent media platform over the past year, which is seen through increased adoption and growing footprint for TiVo OS, TiVo Broadband and DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo. Each facet of Xperi’s independent media platform is focused on providing users with a unified and personalised viewing experience while partnering with content providers to offer a diverse range of content options and monetisation opportunities.

“As a key element of our long-term strategy for the independent media platform, offering a variety of ways to optimally engage with audiences is essential,” stated Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “Whether that be through our smart TV offerings or connected car solutions, partners leveraging our innovative solutions can ensure we’re committed to delivering value and driving sustainable growth. By fostering an ecosystem that prioritises choice, personalisation and seamless integration across platforms, we aim to redefine how audiences engage with content in today’s dynamic environment.”

TiVo’s first OEM partner, Vestel, has smart TVs Powered by TiVo in retailers across most major European countries, under a dozen different brands. Argos, the UK retailer, has deployed TiVo OS in its Bush house brand of smart TVs, which are available online and in stores now and are one of the first smart TVs to incorporate Freely, the new UK streaming service delivering live TV over broadband. And Panasonic is also expected to launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo into retail stores across Europe and the UK this summer.

TiVo OS is designed to maximise consumer engagement to create enhanced economic benefits from ad placements across partners. As such, this summer is expected to be an important time for entertainment technology to activate strategies that keep their customers engaged, which extends to the power of advertising. The connected television (CTV) advertising market is projected to reach $38 billion (€34.9bn) by 2027, which means advertising on smart TVs has never been more imperative. Additionally, according to the latest TiVo Q4 2023 Video Trends Report, 62.8 per cent of consumers expressed high tolerance for ads. However, many smart TV interfaces prioritise irrelevant ads, hindering the user experience. Since the launch of TiVo OS in 2022, TiVo has been committed to keeping the user experience a priority – and that is a benchmark of its independent media platform. With the addition of TiVo One, partners can trust TiVo’s promise to balance personalisation with targeted and relevant ad placements, ensuring a seamless user experience.

TiVo One is a cross-screen marketing solution that can help brands optimise their advertising campaigns, analyse customer attribution across different channels and devices, and gain valuable insights into which devices and distribution platforms drive maximum engagement to adapt advertising strategies accordingly.

TiVo One initially plans to offer a ‘Homepage Ad’, its flagship ad unit, enabling brands to amplify their message with targeted data-driven advertising. This is expected to allow advertisers to reach their targeted audiences through linear and OTT ad promotions and provide shared ad revenue opportunities for partners, all the while allowing users to find their content through seamless search and discovery for a friction-free viewing experience.

Key features of TiVo One ad platform:

Cross-Platform & Global Reach: TiVo One powers all TiVo platforms providing advertisers optimal reach and frequency across streaming, IPTV, smart TV and automotive.

Branded Experience: Enhanced graphic display combined with video and image expansion for maximum impact and engagement, driving directly to content consumers want.

Precision Targeting: Enhanced content discovery and engagement allows advertisers to target based on viewing audiences’ behaviours and profiles while delivering on user privacy preferences with a consent-first framework.

Advanced Measurement: Track, analyse and optimise campaigns in real-time, offering actionable insights to fine-tune your strategy for maximum ROI.

“As a long-term partner of TiVo, we look forward to being part of this next evolution of their omnichannel platform, TiVo One,” said Mike Laband, senior vice president, platform revenue at Magnite. “Providing buyers with unified access to inventory across every screen in a streamlined, efficient way is key and TiVo does so on a global scale with unique inventory. We are eager to continue innovating with the TiVo team to enhance results for consumers and brands.”