TotalMedia to launch new AI+Cloud integrated broadcast encoder at Broadcast Asia with Bitmovin on Ideal Systems booth

Leading Asian broadcast systems integrator Ideal Systems has announced that it will be hosting the global launch of a totally new software-based encoder for broadcasters at the upcoming Broadcast Asia exhibition in Singapore.

The new encoder solution from TotalMedia is part of a growing suite of video processing tools offered by TotalMedia that have been pre-integrated with Ideal Systems’ Alice integration platform to Bitmovin for cloud encoding to allow seamless and highly cost-effective burst-encoding in the cloud. The new TotalMedia – Alice – Bitmovin integrated solution is designed to provide highly cost effective, highly scalable encoding solutions to Asian broadcasters and will be easy to integrate into existing media workflows and systems, and easy to orchestrate new and diverse workflows.

“We saw a gap in the broadcast encoder market with huge potential. To realise this potential, we worked with the teams at TotalMedia and Bitmovin to fill the gap, which is for a highly cost effective, AI enabled on premises encoding solution, with cloud agnostic burst-encoding for massive scalability, that’s easy to integrate and orchestrate. On top of that, TotalMedia are offering a seven-year warranty on the hardware and software with free basic support. We believe this offers our customers the longest encoder hardware lifespan, and the best encoder support package in the industry. Longer life, enhanced flexibility and reduced TCO, this is exactly what broadcasters are looking for today,” said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems Singapore.

The encoder is designed to provide high-quality, efficient video encoding for various use cases, including live streaming, on-demand video, and broadcast workflows. The new TotalMedia encoders run on common off the shelf (COTS) Dell servers that are then optimised for high-quality video encoding and support all key broadcast codecs and standards. By using the Alice integration with Bitmovin, the solution offers massive scalability to handle large volumes of video content, whether it’s live streams with millions of concurrent viewers or on-demand video libraries with extensive catalogues, while being easy to integrate and orchestrate.

The TotalMedia encoder also provides versatile AI based video quality enhancements and processing that are integrated seamlessly into the transcoding pipeline, such as Content Adaptive Encoding, Super Resolution, Frame Rate Up-conversion, SDR to HDR Up-conversion, Portrait mode video creation, Smart Color Enhancement, De-fog and Smart Sharpness for visual fidelity, De-noise and Scratch Removing for old titles, with more AI functionality coming in subsequent releases. The new ultra-low latency encoding solution comes with maximum flexibility in terms of configuration options, allowing users to customise encoding settings and workflows based on their specific requirements, such as resolution, bitrate, and codec selection while offering easy integration to existing media workflows via Ideal’s Alice platform.

For more info visit https://www.idealsys.com/total-media-encoder