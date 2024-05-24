Unusual Games to Stream on Twitter

In the vast world of streaming, there are plenty of smash hit games which draw the views. You know exactly the ones we’re talking about. Battle royales like Fornite and PUBG. MOBAs like League of Legends and Starcraft. Shooters like Counter-Strike and Overwatch. But beyond these popular games, there are also a variety of smaller games which have done surprisingly well on stream. If you’re looking to inject a level of nuance into your stream, you may want to consider streaming some of these games—broadening your audience or simply introducing them to something new.

Papers, Please

Starting off with an indie classic, Papers, Please is a narrative game where you play as a border guard in the fictional world of Arstotzka. It became an immediate sensation when it was released in 2013; but despite its success few games have managed to recreate the formula.

What makes Papers, Please such a great game to stream is its potential for audience interaction. The whole game revolves around carefully looking at documents to determine whether you should let people through the checkpoint or not. This offers a great opportunity to get your audience involved; asking them for support or to decide the fate of these individuals.

Interacting with your audience can lead to audience retention and return viewings, so it can be a great way to grow your channel.

Cry of Fear

Horror is the bread and butter of streaming. Back in the early days of lets plays, horror was by far the genre garnering the most views—and for good reason. There’s nothing quite like watching someone spook themselves out at a videogame.

Cry of Fear is a great indie horror game built in the Source game engine. It’s a great streaming game given that it’s fairly well know, but few people have played it due to its extreme horror and edgy themes. Not to mention that it’s totally free.

I Am Bread

Stupid simulators like Goat Simulator are also great streaming games, given their penchant for laughs. I Am Bread—as its name suggests—is one of these types of games where you play as a slice of bread attempting to platform your way around the world. It’s seriously stupid, but that’s exactly what makes it a great game for streaming.

Especially if you’re looking for a short game to dip in and out of between more serious, hardcore streams.

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Skill games are some of the most popular for streamers and speedrunners alike. Getting Over It has a huge reputation as one of the most difficult games out there today. So people simply love watching streamers try—and fail—at the game. After all, next to seeing streamers perform well and get scared, viewers love to see streamers rage at games. And oh boy Getting Over It can be a serious rage game if you let it get to you.

Disco Elysium

If you’re a streamer looking for a slower game with engaging themes to play with your audience, Disco Elysium is a great option. It’s a narrative detective game whose action takes place in dialogues with an oddball cast of characters who discuss deeply real political and social themes. It’s a thinker.

Disco Elysium is great for streaming, though, as it’s narrative unfolds very differently for different players—given the vast amount of stats you can choose from in the game. This means that even those who have already played the game will likely gain a lot from watching you play it. While those who are yet to play it won’t have the entire thing ruined.

VR Chat

Social games are wild. Anything can happen. VR Chat is perhaps the most wild one out there, letting you connect and play with thousands of other players across the globe. It requires a VR headset, but don’t let that put you off. It’s unique player base will offer you everything from goofy moments to controversial ones to some deep conversations. It’s great streaming content and it will always be different.

Enter the Gungeon

Roguelikes are another genre well suited to streaming, as they offer fans of the game an opportunity to witness new strategies and combinations of abilities they have unlikely ever come across themselves. Enter the Gungeon is a great, now classic, roguelike with a committed fan base. Although you would do well picking any popular roguelike out there, this is one tried and tested suggestion.

Wuthering Waves

Viral games like Wuthering Waves are also essential for streamers to engage with. If you’re yet to dive into Wuthering Waves, you’ll probably want to jump the tedious beginning and buy Wuthering Waves accounts to get ahead. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to engage with your audience who have likely already played or seen the joys of Wuthering Waves.

Streaming is about giving your audience engaging content. Your means of engaging them is likely to be unique. Perhaps you’re a skill gamer, a horror gamer or simply someone who likes to talk. Whichever is your style, you’ll be able to find at least one game on this list which will introduce something new to your streaming audience.