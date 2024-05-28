Sky Italia readies Sky Stream launch

Sky Italia is launching the Sky Stream digital box on June 3rd, offering a flexible solution for those who prefer a traditional TV experience with the convenience of streaming.

Subscribers will be able to select content from various sources, including live and on-demand content from Sky, popular streaming services (such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, DAZN, RaiPlay, Discovery+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Mediaset Infinity), and free-to-air channels, all on a single screen.

Sky Stream comes with the Entertainment OS, developed by Comcast, and key features include 4K and voice control. It is compatible with any internet provider (minimum speed 10 Mbps) and the software will be regularly updated monthly. Sky Multiscreen will be introduced by the end of 2024, allowing viewers to connect multiple devices to the same subscription. Additionally, the Sky Go app is included for mobile viewing.

No satellite dish or technician is required. Subscribers just need to connect Sky Stream to their TV’s HDMI port and configure their internet network.

Browsing content is quick and easy, thanks to a single homepage that eliminates the need to switch between apps. Furthermore, it is possible to restart live programmes, while each family member can create personalised playlists with their favourite content.

This new offering joins Sky’s existing lineup: Sky Glass (all-in-one wireless TV), Sky Q (satellite TV for those without a fast internet connection), and Now (streaming app).

Sky Italia will announce details on pricing, subscriptions, and potential bundles with fibre optic or mobile services shortly.