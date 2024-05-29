Music boom for FAST TV

Music TV is having a moment.

The entertainment landscape has witnessed a remarkable resurgence of music-based TV in recent years, with FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) capturing the attention of diverse audiences globally and triggering tremendous growth in the music TV space.

The Rise of FAST Channels

The rise of FAST Channels has offered TV viewers a new yet familiar way of enjoying free content. Emerging as a popular alternative to traditional cable and satellite, FAST platforms offer viewers access to a variety of entertainment, ranging from movies and TV shows to news and sport, and significantly, music channels, all supported by advertising revenue rather than subscription fees.

One of the key drivers behind the rise of FAST channels is the increasing trend of cord-cutting, where consumers opt to cancel traditional pay-TV subscriptions in favor of more flexible and cost-effective streaming options. As a result, FAST channels have become an attractive option for both viewers seeking free entertainment and advertisers looking to reach broader audiences.

The Revival of Music Channels

While the popularity of music television channels waned in the era dominated by on-demand streaming services, the introduction of FAST channels has breathed new life into music entertainment. When the likes of MTV are dedicated almost exclusively to reality and comedy shows, FAST music channels offer curated playlists, live performances, music videos, and artist interviews, providing a unique and immersive experience for music enthusiasts.

Moreover, this resurgence reflects a broader cultural nostalgia for the days when music television was a dominant force in shaping popular culture. By tapping into this sentiment, FAST channels can attract viewers who crave discovering new music and engaging with artists and fellow fans.

The Latin Music Phenomenon

With Spanish now the second most listened-to language for music in the US, Latin music streaming channels have experienced a significant surge in popularity. Artists like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Rosalía and Karol G have been instrumental in this global explosion, not only popularising genres such as reggaeton, bachata, salsa, and Latin pop but also bringing a new level of visibility and appreciation for Latin culture.

Latin music generated $1.4 billion in US revenue last year, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). With streaming continuing to be the dominant listening experience for fans and Latin artists no longer limited by language, access or outdated assumptions – FAST presents a unique opportunity for Latin music to expand even deeper and bring fans closer to the music than ever before.

FAST Channels TV Hits the Right Notes

FAST Channels TV offers an impressive collection of musical entertainment, with 14 dedicated linear channels showing music videos, concert clips, exclusive recordings and more from top artists from around the world.

HIP·HOP·TV is a mixtape of the hottest hip-hop shows, movies, music videos and news, HITS MEXICANOS has the finest Latin music from the 70s 80s and 90s, and AMusic Channel is a 24/7 youth-centric entertainment station that showcases the best of Nigerian music. Relive Latin music’s golden decades on Retroson TV, and discover trending African music on 4ACETV AFROBEAT. 4ACETV CLASSIC HITS has decades of hit music videos, 4ACETV shows the best in global music from all genres, including pop, rock, afrobeat and grime, and 4ACETV RNB plays non-stop R&B anthems. OFIVE is home to original and exclusive music content, Rockola is dedicated to lovers of the music of the 70s, 80s and 90s, and Box Playlist plays popular music from the Dominican Republic, including current music videos and artist interviews. TRACE Brazuca is the #1 urban music channel from Brazil, TRACE Latina is the ultimate premium channel entirely dedicated to Latin music and culture, and TRACE Urban is the first music channel exclusively dedicated to urban music and culture.

Distribution partners In The Black Network, Vidway, True TV Plus, FlixHouse, Nomad Slow TV, and WatchDingo are already taking advantage of FAST Channels TV’s musical offering.

Fast Channels TV’s Russell Foy commented: “Given the decades-long success of music videos on television, it’s no surprise to see an increase in music channels on FAST. Unlike other content, music videos have a universal appeal that transcends boundaries and resonates with mass audiences while also connecting deeply with specific consumer groups. Music video channels therefore have become essential for platforms looking to round out their content offering. Additionally, these channels attract advertisers looking to drive better ad effectiveness and brand favourability.”

Given the success the format has found within FAST, an easy prediction is that the number of music channels will continue to increase over the coming year.

Get in touch on Fast Channels TV to enquire about launching a FAST channel, or to add some or all of our channels to your current platform.