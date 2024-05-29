Viaplay scores UEFA football rights in Nordics

Viaplay Group has secured the exclusive rights to football from the men’s UEFA Champions League in Sweden and Denmark, exclusive rights to the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in Norway and Finland, and shared rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in Iceland up to and including the 2026/2027 season. The new agreement kicks off this autumn.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO, commented: “UEFA’s club competitions showcase European club football at its very highest level. This new agreement shows our laser focus on securing content that is relevant and attractive for many viewers, and that offers proven commercial possibilities. We are especially proud to renew the UEFA Champions League in Denmark, meaning we remain the only broadcaster in the world to have shown all matches from every UEFA Champions League season since its inception in 1992, and to become the competition’s home once more in Sweden, where our live sports line-up is the best and broadest in the business.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer, added: “Football fans across the Nordic region know that European nights on Viaplay are something special. As always, we will deliver world-class studios and the sharpest experts, alongside local language commentary, exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries and much more. And with the new UEFA club competitions format, we will have even more top-quality football to offer our viewers in the years to come.”

In Iceland, Viaplay Group will share the rights with Icelandic broadcaster Sýn.

In all Nordic countries, the Viaplay streaming service is available on both a direct-to-consumer basis and through distribution partnerships with major telecom and TV operators. Viaplay Group’s pay-TV channels in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland are broadly available through distributors.