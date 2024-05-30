Australia: Pluto TV adds RealMadrid TV on 10 Play

Football fans in Australia can now access the RealMadrid TV FAST channel. The channel has joined the lineup of Pluto TV FAST channels already on 10 Play and can be streamed via the Live TV With Pluto TV branded area.

RealMadrid TV features a wide variety of content around the La Liga club including latest news, interviews with players, coaches, and staff members, magazine shows, behind the scenes content and training sessions. Viewers will have expert analysis, documentaries that explore the club’s history, player profiles and moments that defined the club.

Real Madrid is one of the most widely supported football clubs in the world and, with more than 500 million followers, is the most followed club in social media worldwide.

More FAST channels from the Pluto TV library will be added to 10 Play in the future.