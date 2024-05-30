DAZN signs Ironman broadcast deal

Ironman, the long-distance triathlon, and DAZN, the sports streaming platform, have signed a two-year global broadcast partnership. As part of the deal, DAZN will showcase all of the Ironman Pro Series races, inclusive of the split location women’s and men’s VinFast Ironman World Championship races and the two-day women’s and men’s VinFast Ironman 70.3 World Championship triathlons.

Crucially, as part of DAZN and Ironman’s shared ambition to reach new and bigger audiences, fans worldwide (with the exception of the US, Canada and China) will be able to access all Ironman Pro Series events for free as the content will be housed within DAZN’s free tier. .

“We are really excited to be able to welcome DAZN as one of our broadcast partners for the Ironman Pro Series,” commented Julia Polloreno, Vice President, Content Production and Distribution for The Ironman Group. “DAZN is synonymous with showing world-class sports to audiences all over the world, and this matches our ambition to make Ironman triathlon as accessible and as seamless as possible to more fans of the sport.”

Managing Director of DAZN Media Services, Warren Palk, added: “This global partnership with Ironman triathlon marks yet another exciting premium addition to our free content proposition. Ironman races are competitions rooted in scale and we are pleased to have a significant role in increasing its global reach. We are pleased that fans of these mammoth events will be able to access the best action at no cost on DAZN’s platform.”

With 15 more races to watch, the DAZN broadcast will bring viewers as close as possible to the action, so fans and fellow athletes can watch newcomers, rising stars and seasoned pros battle it out to become the first ever Ironman Pro Series champion. The live broadcasts will be hosted by a team of the sport’s greats, including Ironman World Champions and Hall of Famers Greg Welch and Michellie Jones, as well as 3X Ironman World Champion Mirinda Carfrae, Ironman champions Dede Griesbauer and Michael Lovato and professional Ironman athlete Laura Siddall. Matt Lieto will also be providing analysis from both on the course and in the studio throughout the 2024 season. Various guest commentators also will bring additional perspectives and insights to the live coverage.