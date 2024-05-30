ITV to sub-license Carabao Cup, EFL from Sky

Sky Sports and ITV have reached an agreement in principle which will allow all UK football fans to watch free-to-air coverage of select Carabao Cup and Championship fixtures.

The new deal starts in January 2025, commencing with the Carabao Cup semi-finals, running until the end of the 2026/27 season and means ITV will jointly broadcast a select number of games also available on Sky Sports. The new arrangement has also been approved by EFL Clubs in accordance with the League’s regulations. Each full season, ITV will screen at least nine Carabao Cup matches in total, including:

One tie from each of the first four rounds

One additional tie from either the third or fourth round

Two quarter-final ties

One semi-final tie

The Final

Additionally, ITV will simulcast 10 matches from the EFL Championship each full season, and five matches in the second half of the 2024/25 season, with the option to flex their selection to matches from League One or League Two.

The deal comes as EFL and Sky Sports kick-off their new partnership at the start of the 2024/25 season, with over 1,000 matches every season broadcast live – four times as many matches as now and all 72 teams featured over 20 times a season.

As part of ITV’s long-standing partnership with the EFL, it will also be extending its existing EFL highlights deal, beginning at the start of the forthcoming 2024/25 season, by broadcasting 55 highlights programmes per season. These matches and highlights will be shown across ITV1 and ITV4, with simultaneous streaming and on demand viewing available on ITVX.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said: “This momentous upcoming season of over 1,000 matches from the EFL on Sky Sports+ shows our huge ambition and increased dedication to the EFL and its supporters. Working with a free-to-air broadcaster isn’t new for us and many of our partners, as we endeavour to help grow and broaden audiences for sports. With ITV set to simulcast a select number of matches from the EFL from 2025 alongside Sky Sports full coverage, it means that millions of football fans in the UK will be able to enjoy plenty of action from the Cup and League, boosting the exposure for clubs which is great news for all.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “This deal brings viewers free to air coverage of top level knockout football over the coming years, as well as standout matches from the EFL, adding regular live matches to our highlights shows. We’re looking forward to bringing fans some superb action and insight from this new, fuller EFL package across the next few seasons.”

Trevor Birch, Chief Executive Officer of the EFL, added: “We’re delighted to continue a long-standing relationship with ITV, in partnership with Sky Sports, to deliver an added showcasing of the best of the EFL to a wider audience. We want the EFL to be accessible to as many audiences as possible, and this extra offering, with no additional subscription required, only enhances our reputation. I’d like to thank both organisations for their ongoing support and genuine commitment to all EFL competitions.”