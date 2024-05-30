Taskmaster Season 18 contestants announced

As another series of tasking draws to a close, Greg Davies and his Little Alex Horne are already preparing to welcome the next batch of bright-eyed hopefuls to their BAFTA and National Comedy Award winning, international hit show. Taskmaster season 18 is set to air later this year on Channel 4. The news arrives shortly after Taskmaster: The Live Experience has been confirmed for this September.

Hoping to pass muster and be the best are: comedian, host of The Bugle Podcast and cricket statistician Andy Zaltzman (The News Quiz, BBC Radio 4), comedian, actor and podcaster Babatunde Aléshé (Celebrity Gogglebox, C4), actor, comedian and writer Emma Sidi (Starstruck, BBC Three/HBO Max), legendary stand-up and writer Jack Dee (I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, BBC Radio 4), and stand-up, presenter, actor and author Rosie Jones (Trip Hazard, C4)

Executive Producers for Taskmaster season 18 are Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (The Apprentice and The Great British Bake Off), who also acts as Series Director, while Andy Cartwright is Series Producer. The series is commissioned for Channel 4 by Head of Live Events, Tom Beck and Head of Entertainment, Steve Handley.