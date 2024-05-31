DAZN app live on Sky

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced that the DAZN app is now live on Sky in the UK and Ireland.

Customers can sign up to DAZN’s service via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, giving access to a range of sports content – including DAZN’s portfolio of free live and VoD content – through various price plans.

Content available includes the PPV mega-event, 5 vs 5: Matchroom vs Queensberry taking place on June 1st, MMA matchups, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Ironman, Saudi Pro League and more. In addition, a host of other sports entertainment services will be available, including betting and gaming, e-commerce, interactive and social media. Once subscribed, DAZN’s app will be available across multiple devices, including mobile, tablet, smart TVs and PCs.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “This is excellent news for both DAZN and Sky customers. It makes it even easier to access the DAZN app in the UK and Ireland. We are the global home of boxing – more than 150 fights across 2024 alone – and combat sports, and women’s football as well as the Saudi Pro League, Ironman and much more. The app is live on Sky for our boxing PPV mega event, 5 vs 5, which sees the best fighters from Matchroom and Queensbury going head-to-head. DAZN is growing rapidly and constantly investing in new content and technology, so it’s the perfect time for our service to be available in app form across Sky devices. DAZN’s distribution strategy is to be as accessible to as many sports fans as possible, and Sky’s great technology through Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, will help us get into more homes across the UK and Ireland, so even more people can discover the sports entertainment universe we are creating.”

The DAZN app is also available on Sky devices in Italy.