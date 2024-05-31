Fubo adds Willow by Cricbuzz

FuboTV, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced the launch of Willow by Cricbuzz ahead of next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Through the multiyear agreement, more than 220 live cricket matches annually will be available to subscribers of Fubo’s International Sports Plus channel add-on package with Willow by Cricbuzz, the official broadcaster of various cricket Boards around the globe and the home of the new Major League Cricket.

“Cricket is one of the fastest growing sports in North America and what better time to bring Fubo subscribers all the live action of this historic and globally-loved game than for the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,“ said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “Fubo is the only multichannel platform aggregating sports from the major leagues to niche favorites, and delivering it through a single personalised and intuitive streaming experience. We’re thrilled to work with our partners at Willow by Cricbuzz to bring this rising sport to our customers.”

“Our partnership with Fubo is a testament to our dedication to providing an unparalleled viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts,” added Todd Myers, COO, Willow by Cricbuzz. “Thanks to Fubo’s extensive reach, we are bringing the excitement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and other major tournaments directly to all of its subscribers’ homes. This collaboration not only enhances the viewing options for diehard fans but also introduces the sport to new audiences, helping to expand and strengthen the cricket community across North America.”