Research: Prime Video lowest US SVoD churn rate

Research firm Parks Associates’ most recent churn data, from its quarterly consumer survey of 8,000 US Internet households, shows that Prime Video has the lowest churn rate at 8 per cent, while streaming service Discovery+ is nearly at 43 per cent.

“Churn is part of the standard business model, but companies are working hard to minimise it and keep consumers engaged longer,” said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. “Amazon Prime Video has held the lowest churn rate for the last two years because it is included with Prime; however, Netflix continues to creep closer and reduce churn by adding more tiers of service and syndicated content.

“Streaming services are navigating a mature market where retention and referrals, as well as partnerships and brand loyalty are critical,” Sorensen added.