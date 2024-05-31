TNBC rebrands to NBC Comedy Vault

NBCUniversal has announced that its TNBC FAST channel will rebrand as NBC Comedy Vault from June 1st.

Audiences can celebrate Pride Month on the rebranded channel with the debut of Seasons 1-8 of NBC’s celebrated sitcom Will & Grace. Other iconic titles on the channel includes Charles in Charge and Coach, and Major Dad will be made available in July in daytime programming with continued primetime takeovers featuring Will & Grace.

NBC Comedy Vault will be available in the US on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play.