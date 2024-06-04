WBD sees record audiences for Roland-Garros week 1

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced its coverage of the first week of Roland-Garros saw record audiences on its streaming platforms and has delivered its highest tournament television audience on Eurosport in eight years.

Across Europe (excluding France), viewership on Eurosport’s television channels has risen by +45 per cent year-on-year with WBD’s total streaming audience, including discovery+, increasing by more than a quarter (+26 per cent) vs 2023. This has been boosted further by the launch of Max in 20 countries across Europe.

Many markets have reported double digit growth in streaming after eight days of action including the UK (+96 per cent), Germany (+59 per cent), Netherlands (+31 per cent), Norway (+23 per cent) and Italy (+21 per cent) driven by the strong performances of key local heroes such as Italy’s Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, Germany’s Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev, as well as Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor.

WBD’s all-platform approach , has also contributed to rising engagement on its free digital platforms. Telling the stories of the players on and off the court, double digit increases in visitors (+16 per cent) to local language Eurosport.com pages is mirrored by growth in users consuming free video online video views (+18 per cent).

Excusive coverage of Roland-Garros continues across Europe every day on Max, discovery+ and Eurosport with the women’s and men’s singles finals expected to take place from 15:00 CET on June 8th and 9th respectively.