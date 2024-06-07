Dish Network in talks for new financing

Dish Network, the troubled US satellite-TV provider with more than $20 billion (€18.3bn) in debt, is holding talks with some of its convertible holders about potential new financing, according to a Bloomberg report.

Dish is said to have received financing offers from convertible noteholders to provide fresh capital tied to wireless spectrum held at a so-called unrestricted subsidiary.

The talks come as Dish has been seeking for ways to address fast-approaching maturities as it attempts to transition its business from pay-TV to wireless services. Charlie Ergen’s Echostar, the parent of Dish, aborted a debt swap back in February that would have provided some relief after bondholders pushed back on the deal.

Negotiations are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the Bloomberg repord added.