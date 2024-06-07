Swedish tech startup Staccs, a free ad-supported television (FAST) technology company with its own lineup of music video channels, is expanding its partnership with Samsung TV Plus with the addition of two new channels.

Following the successful launch of Staccs TV earlier this year, Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate will become available to viewers in the UK, Italy and Spain on Samsung TV Plus from June 13th.

Staccs TV Throwback will showcase music from previous decades with a particular focus on the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

Staccs TV Celebrate is dedicated to all occasions worth celebrating. The channel will kick off with music highlighting Pride, the midsummer season and various festival moments as all the summer concerts and events get underway.

Robert Kviby, CEO of Staccs, said: “We are delighted to introduce these two new FAST channels to the UK music scene. Our mission is to bring back real music television and with these themed channels, fans will be able to enjoy music in a very special way. Our partnership with Samsung is going from strength to strength, and these two new channels are a testament to this. Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate will offer a unique blend of nostalgia and celebration, as well as showcasing how Staccs is genuinely building the best music TV platform around.”