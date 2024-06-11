Kuwait, Japan fall in Netflix Speed Index

Ninety-four per cent of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) stayed at their same speed in May 2024 with a few notable increases and decreases on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience.

Thirty-three countries and regions were in the top performance tier in May: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States all registered an average speed of 3.0 Mbps.

Vietnam’s Viettel saw an increase of 0.4 Mbps, moving from 2.2 to 2.6 Mbps. Thirteen ISPs saw an increase of 0.2 Mbps since April’s results. In Colombia, ETB Fibra improved from 2.8 to 3.0 Mbps. In Guatemala, CableColor increased from 2.4 to 2.6 Mbps. In Paraguay, both Claro and Tigo rose from 2.8 to 3 Mbps. In Poland, Play’s speed climbed from 2.4 to 2.6 Mbps. In Venezuela, inter moved from 2.0 to 2.2 Mbps. In Brazil, Oi Internet increased from 1.8 to 2 Mbps, while in Pakistan, Jazz also saw a bump from 1.8 to 2.0 Mbps. In Vietnam, Saigontourist Cable Television’s speed improved from 1.8 to 2 Mbps. Additionally, in Honduras, TEVISAT rose from 2.2 to 2.4 Mbps, while Japan’s Softbank – DSL and New Zealand’s 2degrees both climbed from 2.6 to 2.8 Mbps. In Kuwait, Zajil Telecom’s speed improved from 2.4 to 2.6 Mbps.

Twelve ISPs saw a decrease of 0.2 Mbps this month. Tigo in Honduras fell from 2.8 to 2.6 Mbps, and PakistanTelecom in Pakistan dropped from 2.4 to 2.2 Mbps. Alliance Broadband in India decreased from 3 to 2.8 Mbps, along with Hathway and Jio Giga Fiber in India, which both dropped from 3 to 2.8 Mbps. XFone in Israel saw a decrease from 3 to 2.8 Mbps, as did Tokai Communications in Japan. Copaco in Paraguay fell from 2.2 to 2 Mbps. TOT in Thailand dropped from 3 to 2.8 Mbps, and Massy Communications in Trinidad and Tobago saw a similar decrease from 3 to 2.8 Mbps. In Turkey, both Turkcell Superonline and Türksat Kablo fell from 3 to 2.8 Mbps.

There were also a few notable changes in country average speeds this month. Venezuela and Vietnam both experienced increases of 0.2 Mbps, with Venezuela rising from 1.8 to 2 Mbps and Vietnam climbing from 2.6 to 2.8 Mbps. Conversely, Kuwait and Japan saw decreases of 0.2 Mbps, with Kuwait falling from 2.8 to 2.6 Mbps and Japan dropping from 3 to 2.8 Mbps.