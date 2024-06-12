Apple, Google, Microsoft top Kantar’s Most Valuable Brands

The total value of the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands has risen by 20 per cent in 2024, in a strong turnaround following last year’s stock market-induced swoon.

This year’s brand value growth has been largely powered by the performance of tech brands, which drove $1.2 trillion (€1.1tn) of the Top 100’s $1.4 trillion growth versus last year.

Highlights from the new brand valuation ranking and report, which is based on the opinions of more than 4.3 million respondents about 21,000 brands across 532 categories, include:

– Apple is the world’s most valuable brand for the third year, and the first brand to surpass a brand value of $1 trillion

– Google (No.2; $753.5 billion) and Microsoft (No.3; $712.9 billion) complete the Top 3

– Nvidia(No.6; $201.8 billion) leaps 18 places and has the highest brand value increase of 178 per cent

– The Business Technology and Services Platforms category has grown the fastest, increasing in total value by 45 per cent, partly due to excitement around advanced AI

– From across the 13 category rankings, Google Cloud, Booking.com and Chipotle are amongst the fastest risers

The top 20 brands on the list:

1. Apple

2. Google

3. Microsoft

4. Amazon

5. McDonald’s

6. Nvidia

7. Visa

8. Facebook

9. Oracle

10. Tencent

11. Mastercard

12. Louis Vuitton

13. Instagram

14. Aramco

15. Coca-Cola

16. IBM

17. Hermes

18. Moutai

19. Adobe

20. Accenture

Other notable tech/media entries include: Verizon (21), AT&T (22), Netflix (23), YouTube (31), TikTok (35), Xfinity (45), Disney (49), Samsung (51), Huawei (71), Airtel (73), Sony (89) and Vodafone (93).