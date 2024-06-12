Hit Man takes Netflix #1

Richard Linklater’s latest dark comedy, Hit Man, which he co-wrote with star Glen Powell, debuted atop Netflix’s English Films List in the week commencing June 3rd – with 10.8 million views in its first three days. Sci-fi blockbuster Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, continued to perform strongly, coming in at #2 with 8.9 million views. Brooke Shields starrer Mother of the Bride claimed sixth place in its fifth week on the list with 3.5 million views. The true-crime documentary How to Rob a Bank entered the list in tenth place, stealing 3.1 million views.

Making moves over on the Most Popular English Films List was the fantasy Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown, which climbed up to #7, clocking a total of 138 million views in its first 91 days on Netflix.

Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer is now on Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List at #10. The breakout series has clocked 84.5 million views since its release on April 11th.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance in Eric helped send the limited series to #1 on the English TV List this week, racking up 10.1 million views. British drama Geek Girl came in at #2 with 7.3 million views. The third and final season of the fantasy adventure series Sweet Tooth entered the list at #5 (4.4 million views). All three seasons of Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton claimed spots on the list again this week. Season 3 took #3 (6.9 million views), Season 2 came in at #7 (2.7 million views) and Season 1 ranked #10 (2.4 million views). Season 2 of the reality dating competition Perfect Match found the #8 spot with 2.5 million views.

The emotional drama Raising Voices (Spain) held onto #1 on the Non-English TV List with 10.8 million views. Korean series took four spots on the list this week. Romantic drama Hierarchy debuted at #2 (3.5 million views), time-travel limited series The Atypical Family claimed #3 (1.8 million views), dark comedy The 8 Show took #6 (1.5 million views), and rom-com limited series Queen of Tears ranked #9 in its 14th week on the list (0.8 million).

Action thriller Under Paris (France) debuted atop the Non-English Films List, with 40.9 million global views. Making their debuts on the Non-English Films List this week were anime Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (Japan) in fourth place (6.8 million views), comedy The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (Italy) in fifth (5.5 million views) and drama A Part of You (Sweden) in eighth place (2.7 million views).