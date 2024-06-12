Mobile UK calls for Govt investment reform

Lives have been transformed by the impact of mobile technology – it permeates every facet of daily life, according to trade body Mobile UK.

• Its economic impact is undeniable – £5 (€5.93) is generated in the UK economy for every £1 invested by the mobile operators

• The mobile operators’ investment promotes digital inclusivity, assists with climate change goals and unlocks cross-sector innovation.

Despite £2 billion annual investment in mobile connectivity and 5G deployment, an additional £25 billion, as outlinedby the Digital Connectivity Forum, is required. This will enable the UK to full capitalise on opportunities and meet the increasing mobile data demand.

Mobile UK is calling on the next government to initiate a five-point plan to unlock this investment and ensure the UK continues to benefit from world-class connectivity.