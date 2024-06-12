Roku announces Roku Exchange

Roku, the streaming platform, has announced Roku Exchange, a TV streaming-first advertising technology solution that connects ad inventory with advertiser demand.

Roku Exchange aims to ensure a direct path between premium ad inventory and iys programmatic ecosystem to deliver greater effectiveness for clients. Combining Roku’s advertising supply with identity data and AI-driven optimisation capabilities, advertisers will be able to maximise the performance of their campaigns, and the process of buying Roku Media and TV streaming ad placements will be accessible to more buyers.

“Roku Exchange is the mediation layer that serves ads and enriches impressions, based on Roku data from over tens of millions of streaming households,” commented Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Roku. “Engagement on the Roku platform represents around 50 per cent of all time spent watching TV streaming in the US. Democratizing access to Roku Media, which includes video and native ad formats across the ecosystem for all demand-side partners, brings better results for advertisers while also keeping the consumer’s experience best in class.”

To facilitate the exchange between supply and demand, TV streaming publishers need technology that leverages data with flexibility and control. As the central supply hub within the Roku platform, Roku Exchange is responsible for supply integrations, fair auctions, and ad decisioning and is integrated with the Magnite supply-side platform (SSP) to connect into the larger programmatic landscape.

Roku says the features within Roku Exchange have long been central to its advertising capabilities and are now optimised to integrate within the programmatic ecosystem.

Demand-side platforms (DSPs) such as The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360 and Yahoo DSP benefit from the customisation of programmatic signals Roku Exchange can send to drive Roku Media success on their platforms. Roku Exchange customisation unlocks access to TV streaming success for a diverse set of advertisers, such as mobile app downloads via Wurl, business-to-business customers through LinkedIn Campaign Manager, and locally targeted advertising campaigns via Madhive.