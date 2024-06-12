WBD acquires US rights to French Open

TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), has reached a 10-year agreement with the French Tennis Federation to add Roland-Garros to its portfolio of sports rights in the US. beginning in 2025. This new deal – building on Eurosport’s 35-year relationship with Roland-Garros – will make WBD the largest global broadcast partner to Roland-Garros.

Per the agreement, TNT Sports will exclusively present all live action from the Parisian Grand Slam in the US including:

Featured live matches on TNT, with additional live coverage across TBS and truTV;

truTV with all-day studio, match and whiparound coverage;

All live matches available on Max – nearly 900 matches across all competitions – including simulcasts of matches airing on TNT, TBS and truTV;

In-depth highlights, behind-the-scenes and ancillary content airing across all platforms (TNT, TBS, truTV, Max, Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and HighlightHER).

“TNT Sports is thrilled to partner with the French Tennis Federation and exclusively present unprecedented coverage of Roland-Garros – one of the most prestigious sports events every year – across our full array of platforms,” commented Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports. “Roland-Garros perfectly aligns with our global sports strategy and our commitment to adding premium live sports content to our TNT Sports portfolio. We look forward to serving fans with a best-in-class content experience and providing them with direct access to more live Roland-Garros coverage than ever before.”

“We’re very proud to sign this agreement with Warner Bros Discovery, one of the world’s leading media groups. It will enable the Federation to ensure maximum exposure for Roland-Garros in the USA and help further promote the tournament. With this long-term agreement, we aim to win over new fans in this key territory for the FFT,” added Gilles Moretton, President of the French Tennis Federation.