Clearhaven acquires Zixi

Zixi, provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) and a specialist in enabling live video transport over internet protocol networks, has announced that Boston-based software private equity firm Clearhaven Partners has completed a significant investment in the Company alongside Zixi’s executive team to drive to the next stages of growth.

Founded in 2006, Zixi provides end-to-end software solutions to 1,400+ customers and 400+ integrated partner offerings to enable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network for broadcasters, enterprises, OTT video providers, sports leagues and franchises, service providers, cable operators and telcos around the world. Zixi’s customer ecosystem includes Prime Video, AWS Elemental Media Connect, FOX, Fubo, MLB, Net Insight, NHL, Paramount, Roku, SKY, Univision, Wurl, YouTube TV and hundreds of additional media and entertainment organisations globally.

Clearhaven invests thematically – targeting companies such as Zixi for its differentiated solutions in managing complex content and data flows in hybrid infrastructure environments. Clearhaven says it will work closely with Zixi to support the company’s continued innovation, customer-focused culture and scalability on its way to achieving next era growth and success.

“Partnering with Clearhaven, an investor group with a great deal of expertise scaling software companies and with a unique video thesis, is a natural fit for Zixi and one that will enable us to double down on product innovation, set the highest standards for serving our valued, worldwide customer base and ensure our business achieves next level scale and scalability,” said Gordon Brooks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Zixi. “As we enter our next stage of growth and innovation, we’re delighted to partner with Clearhaven to pursue the significant opportunities in our market.”

“Zixi is a bullseye fit for Clearhaven’s investment,” said Michelle Noon, Founder and Managing Partner of Clearhaven Partners. “We have long admired Zixi’s differentiated technology, unrivaled ecosystem integrations and position as a trusted technology partner to discerning global technology and media companies. As importantly, we are pleased to partner with Gordon and the Zixi management team and to complement the innovation and brand strength of Zixi with our skills in efficiently scaling enterprise software businesses in this exciting next chapter.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.