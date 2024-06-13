Extreme Channel launches on Freeview

The Extreme Channel is now available on Freeview TV across the UK, offering its adrenaline-fueled content on Freeview Channel 295.

The original Extreme Channel, which airs 24/7 has been the home of extreme content from around the world for almost 25 years. The channel offers viewers a broad spectrum of exclusive programming across extreme sports and lifestyle, from competitive winter sports to surfing, underwater and marine life exploration to MMA and professional wrestling.

The channel’s launch coincides with a new major UK exclusive programming partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) with will bring their biggest monthly events to the channel, featuring some of the most celebrated names in pro wrestling including Jon Moxley, Jack Sabre Jr and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The upcoming Dominion 2024 event takes place from its traditional home in the shadows of the famous Osaka Castle. Six championships as well as the Best of the Super Jr trophy are all at stake on a stacked night which will be broadcast on June 14th at 8pm.

Audiences can also look foward to the exclusive UK broadcast of action from Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) – Africa’s leading mixed martial arts promotion, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The next EFC event, 114, takes place on June 13th and will be broadcast on Extreme on June 15th at 6pm. Past episodes and special events will broadcast at 7pm on Saturdays and 9pm on Mondays.

Other content on the channel comes from the Drone Racing League, X-Games and Nitro Circus. Viewers can also tune into Liquid Edge – a fast paced series highlighting action sports water adventures from around the globe.

International viewers can access Extreme Channel content on the Extreme+ App, which is also available in the UK.