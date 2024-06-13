Samsung Ads Europe launches Smart Outcomes solution

Samsung Ads Europe, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, has announced the launch of its new machine-learning advertising solution for clients, Smart Outcomes, allowing advertisers to automatically optimise CTV campaigns and leverage the largest single-source, deterministic TV data set in the European market.

Powered by data from more than 60 million Samsung Smart TVs in Europe, Smart Outcomes uses machine learning and advanced look-alike modelling to help advertisers achieve better CTV campaign outcomes – such as reach expansion, content promotion, and customer acquisition – for their media investment by identifying high-value target audiences.

Designed and built in-house by Samsung’s Audience Intelligence teams, these target audience groups – or ‘seed audience’ – are identified from a vast data set, a combination of Samsung Ads’ proprietary Automatic Content Recognition, hardware, gaming and historical campaign engagement data, as well as third party data providers and brand advertiser customer data. The seed audience then trains the look-alike model to find devices within the Samsung UK universe that exhibit similar behaviours and will likely drive an advertiser’s target outcome. Once activated, the Smart Outcomes algorithms will continuously learn and optimise delivery throughout the campaign, leveraging the growing power of sophisticated machine learning technology. The machine learning algorithms can also be applied to advertisers’ first-party data sets, onboarded via a data cleanroom.

Available in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy and Spain for both managed and programmatic campaigns, other global Samsung markets, such as the Americas and APAC also support the solution.

Alice Gianotti, Distribution Partnerships Manager at Sky Italia, commented: “We were invited to test Samsung Ads’ new Smart Outcomes as an early Beta partner and we are really happy with the results. The ability to definitively prove lift was important to us and we achieved this by delivering a reference campaign for comparison at the same time. Samsung Ads is a key part of our customer acquisition strategy and we will continue using the new Smart Outcomes targeting going forward.”

Matt Bryan, Director of Analytics & Insights at Samsung Ads Europe, said: “Smart Outcomes enforces Samsung Ads’ position at the forefront of technological innovation with the powerful advantage of scalable proprietary data providing a direct solution to the issue that is top of mind for marketers right now. Marketers are always looking to drive more efficiencies and with Smart Outcomes, they have a solution to optimise their campaigns, built on vast and intelligent data sets to achieve the best long-term solution. As the market leader in Smart TVs, we’re proud to have the largest and highest quality data currently available, and are dedicated to using this to drive the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Minai Bui, Director of Product Marketing at Samsung Ads Europe, added:: “Smart Outcomes reflects our ongoing commitment to providing data-driven results. We are continuously exploring how machine-learning technologies can enhance optimisation capabilities within CTV to deliver greater impact for the brands we work with. Smart Outcomes marks our most recent innovation and will enable advertisers to drive greater effectiveness and efficacy of their CTV investments with Samsung.”