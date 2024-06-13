Slim takes 3.2% stake in BT

Mexican billionaire businessman Carlos Slim has taken a 3.16 per cent stake in BT, Britain’s biggest telco, according to a stock market filing, in a boost to the company’s new chief executive Allison Kirkby.

The stake bought by Slim, whose family controls US telco giant America Movil, has a market value in excess of £400 million (€370.5m). Slim acquired the holding through his Inbursa financial company and two other group companies. Slim joins other high-profile investors of the company including French billionaire Patrick Drahi who acquird a 12 per cent stake in 2015 through his multinational telco Altice.

Shares in BT rose by more than 10 per cent in May after Kirkby set out her turnaround plan to more than double free cash flow over the next five years, cut more costs and potentially dispose of its global enterprise business.