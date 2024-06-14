Broadcast 2040+ responds to Labour manifesto

The Broadcast 2040+ campaign, a UK coalition of voices dedicated to securing a hybrid future for free-to-air terrestrial TV and radio services, ensuring its protection for the long term, has suggested that any potential Labour government will need to make a decision on the sector’s future early into its term.

In response to the launch of Labour’s manifesto, a spokesperson for the campaign said: “While Labour shadow ministers know the value of terrestrial TV to the millions of people to rely on it every day, they have missed an opportunity in their election manifesto to commit to its long-term future. Many of the most vulnerable in our society rely on terrestrial TV for news, entertainment and to stay connected. For too long ministers have kicked the can down the road. If Labour do form the next government, it is critical that they act swiftly to guarantee the future of broadcast to 2040 and beyond, which is something the vast majority of the British public want.”